Jennifer Lopez channels inner cowgirl in sheer dress at Ralph Lauren NYFW Show

Jennifer Lopez truly channelled her inner cowgirl as she graced the star-studded Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2024 catwalk show in New York City on Friday.



The 54-year-old multi-talented performer made a lasting impression at the event held in the famed Brooklyn Navy Yard alongside the ever-stylish Gabrielle Union, 50, and the renowned supermodel Cara Delevingne, 31. The performer recently showed off her impeccable fashion sense during an outing in the Big Apple.

The stage design and the expertly created apparel items on display during the runway presentation both radiated a rustic, Western atmosphere.

Lopez was one of many stars in the front row at the show, which was called A Barn Grows in Brooklyn. Other celebrity guests included Laura Dern, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, and James Marsden.

The show featured a collection of Western-inspired looks, with plenty of fringe, denim, and cowboy boots. Lopez seemed to be a fan of the theme, as she also wore a fringed gold jacket while coming and going from the show.

Lopez has a long history with the Ralph Lauren brand. She has worn the designer's clothes on many red carpet appearances, and she even wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown when she married Ben Affleck in August 2022.

In a statement, Ralph Lauren said that he was “honoured” to have Lopez at his show. “She is an icon and a true inspiration,” he said. “She wears our clothes with such confidence and grace.”

Lopez seemed to enjoy the show, and she was all smiles as she posed for photos with other guests. She even took to Instagram to share a few photos of her look, writing, “Thank you, Ralph Lauren, for always making me feel like a million bucks.”

The Ralph Lauren fashion show was a hit with both critics and fans. The New York Times called it “a beautiful and inspiring collection," while Vogue said it was "a masterclass in Western chic.”

Lopez's look was one of the standouts of the show, and it was clear that she was having a great time. She is a true fashion icon, and she always knows how to make a statement.