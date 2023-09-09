Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis can add THIS profession to their resumes

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis can add it to their résumés now that they are successful Airbnb hosts as well.

In August, the married actors decided to list their Santa Barbara, California guest house on Airbnb. Described the rental as a "huge success" to his 5.2 million Instagram followers in a charming update video, Kutcher, 45, said on Friday. The pair also discusses their initial reasoning for opening their home's doors.

“Airbnb is a platform that brings strangers together by encouraging people to connect and create relationships, and we were like, ‘That sounds fun,’” Kutcher says in the video. “And then here we are,” Kunis, 40, chimes in with a smile.

The video also shows Kunis and Kutcher embracing their visitors, showing them around the property, and posing for a photo with the renters, in addition to an image of the couple relaxing on the steps of their coastal California home.

In the caption, Kutcher jokes: “Mila’s idea to host on @airbnb was a huge success! Lucas, Katherine, and Michael, we loved having you. Please leave a review unless it’s not a good one… #airbnbpartner”

Through another hilarious Instagram video on August 15, the couple revealed their collaboration with Airbnb, which involved a single rental of their home.

As they sit in front of their beach house, Kutcher begins by telling his wife about his "really dumb idea".

It’s dumber than my mustache, I promise,” he continues, to which Kunis responds with a laugh, “I’m sure. What’s this idea?”

“I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here,” he says. With a chuckle, Kunis asks, “Like, in real life?”

As the Black Swan actress emerges to be processing what her husband said, Kutcher asks, “Ok, so we’re doing it? Great!.” His wife then lets out a surprised, “What!?”

In the caption, the actor wrote, “It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds!"