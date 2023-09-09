Khloe Kardashian gives sweet nod to niece following 'drama' with Blac Chyna

Khloe Kardashian defended her reigning title as the best Kardashian auntie, bestowed by Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, a month after Blac Chyna drama.

The reality star, 39, flaunted an adorable necklace boasting the names of her two kids, True and Tatum, and niece, Dream, on an Instagram story posted on Friday.

The Good American co-founder took to Instagram on Friday to promote her new partnership with fashion-forward activewear company, Fabletics.

As the youngest Kardashian raved about the launch of her collaboration with Fabletics (pronounced fab-letics), her sentimental neckpiece was making a statement of its own.

The mother of two was proudly sporting a silver necklace with the names of her two children shared with Tristan Thompson – True, five, and recently-renamed Tatum, one – and niece from brother Rob Kardashian – Dream, six.

The diamond-studded necklace looked striking against her black shirt, featuring Kardashian’s eldest’s nameplate in the center and Tatum and Dream’s names on either side.



The affectionate gesture comes just a little over a month following the Kardashian star’s “drama” with Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna.



The Kardashian's star received a lot of backlash for making a comment about being a "third parent" to Chyna's daughter as she was helping plan a birthday party for the six-year-old.

"I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream, I guess," she said during the episode last month. She added that Dream needed a “great maternal influence” in her life, “whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it’s important.”



Though many perceived this statement as a dig at Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna, both women swiftly refuted these rumours.



The reality show star has previously professed her strong maternal instincts in a confessional, gushing, “I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people. I don’t know if they like that or not, but it’s in my blood to be a mom.”



Meanwhile Chyna, 35, said that it “takes a village to raise a child” while speaking with TMZ.

"Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity,” Chyna, who was born Angela White, said.

She continued, "I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides. As a mother that's all I ask for."