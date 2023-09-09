Nickelodeon alum accuses Joe Jonas of requesting explicit photos in her teens

Alexa Nikolas, former Zoey 101 star, claimed that Joe Jonas asked for explicit photos back when they were both teens.

The Nickelodeon star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday to take a dig at the musician, 34, who is currently going through divorce with his wife of four years, Sophie Turner.

Nikolas, 31, alluded that while the Jonas Brothers’ frontman portrayed a very wholesome public persona, behind the scenes he was engaged in inappropriate behaviour.

“I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes [skull emoji],” Nikolas tweeted.

In their early days of career and affiliation with Disney, Joe, along with brothers Kevin and Nick, famously wore purity rings, signifying that they will remain virgins before marriage. This became a big talking point about the band for years to come.

However, during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast in 2021, Joe’s estranged wife took a dig at the musician being sexually active whilst wearing the rings.

“Look, Joe wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two,” Turner quipped as he laughed and clapped repeatedly.

“Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame,” she added.

Joe has been accused by the internet for starting a smear campaign against the Game of Thrones alum, 27, as he’s ‘desperately trying to play the victim.’ As TMZ published many reports citing insiders that the singer filed for divorce due to Turner’s ‘partying.’

Moreover, sources then emerged stating that the Cake by the Ocean singer was “less than supportive” of his now-estranged wife, when she was struggling after giving birth to their second child last year.

“She was clearly struggling postpartum and he was MAD AT HER for that??? Oh he’s trash,” one fan slammed Joe on reddit.



“I think everyone caught onto the smear campaign pretty quick, thankfully. Those were the most obvious PR moves I've seen in quite a while,” one fan pointed out.

