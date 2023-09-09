Nearly 300 die, over 150 injured as 6.8 earthquake devastates Morocco

As many as 296 people have lost their lives as a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of Marrakesh, Morocco Friday, triggering chaos as multiple videos surfacing on social media showed collapsing buildings and debris.

The earthquake hit 44 miles (71 kilometers) southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 kilometers at 11:11pm local time (2211 GMT).A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night left 296 people dead and 153 injured, the interior ministry said.



"According to a provisional report, the earthquake killed 296 people in the provinces and municipalities of al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant," the ministry said in a statement, adding that 153 people were injured and hospitalised.

USGS said: "The epicenter of the earthquake was at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km (11.5 miles) and occurred about 72 km (44 miles) southwest of Marrakesh and 56 km west of the Atlas Mountain town of Oukaimeden at just after 11pm local time (2200 GMT).



More to follow...