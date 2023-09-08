Jessica Chastain Attends Venice Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike, ‘I was incredibly nervous’

Jessica Chastain reveals that she was pretty “nervous” to attend the Venice world premiere of Michel Franco’s Memory amid the SAG-AFTRA Strikes.



Michel Franco's Memory had its world premiere in Venice, and Oscar winner Jessica Chastain and Emmy contender Peter Sarsgaard attended.

On Thursday, an interim arrangement was formally established. When questioned about the current labour action at the press conference, Chastain was wearing a SAG-AFTRA On Strike t-shirt.

She said, “Yes, I was incredibly nervous to be here today, and actually there are some people on my team who advised me against it.” However, she only came to back her union.

She further said that she is “very very lucky” and “aware” of how lucky she is. “It’s a wonderful profession that we get to do as actors and because of that we are quite often made to feel like we have to keep quiet in order to protect future working opportunities,” she added.

“We are often told and reminded how grateful we should be,” the star continued, saying, “That is the environment that I think has allowed workplace abuse to go unchecked for many decades and it’s also the environment that has saddled members of my union with unfair contracts.”

The actress clarified the reason she attended the event, “because SAG-AFTRA has been explicitly clear that the way to support the strike is to post on social media, walk the picket lines and to work and support interim agreement projects.”

“It’s what our national board, our negotiating committee and elected leadership has asked us to do,” she explained.

She further added, “When indie producers sign these agreements they are letting the world know, they are letting the AMPTP know that actors deserve fair compensation, they have protections that should be implemented and there should be sharing of streaming revenue.”

Chastain hopes “being here today encourages other producers, encourages actors to show up… Hopefully we’ll see an end to the strike soon and hopefully the AMPTP will go back to the table.”