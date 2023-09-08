Prince William, Kate Middleton avoid Prince Harry in UK

Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William are 'still at war' and didn't meet while the Duke was in the UK to attend a charity event on the eve of the Queen Elizabeth II's first death anniversary, but the event did not inspire a royal reunion.

William and Harry have skipped out on a royal reunion on teh late QUeen's anniversary.

The Duke of Sussex briefly visited the UK for the first time since June to attend a glittering awards ceremony in London did not have any meetings with his royal relatives.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were at Windsor, also avoided Harry as they did not even bothered to say Hi to the Duke before he headed to Germany on Friday.

The future king is understood to still be furious at his brother for the spate of public attacks he has made against the Firm, particularly in his tell-all memoir Spare.

Harry and William have missed a perfect time for a brief reunion on the eve of the first anniversary of their grandmother's death.