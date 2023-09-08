Julia Fox addresses Kanye West inclusion in her upcoming memoir

Julia Fox has recently opened up on incorporating former partner Kanye West in her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain.



In a new interview with E! News, the Uncut Gems actress, who briefly dated rapper after his split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, revealed he’s merely a “small part” in her story.

“It's like six pages,” said Fox on the red carpet at Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023.

The model added, “I feel like I went very lightly on it. I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past.”

For the unversed, Fox and West parted ways in February 2022 as the former shared that she called it quits “at the first sign of a red flag”.

Fox, whose memoir will release out on October 10, told the outlet, “I'm so excited for the book. I feel like it was just so cathartic to like let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn't happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that's it.”



“And when you're writing a book, you're really forced to confront those things,” remarked the 33-year-old.

While discussing about her new book, Fox added, “I'm not afraid to be vulnerable like I don't feel shame ever.”

“I'm like ‘This is what it is, ya know?' I'm curious to see what the reaction will be, but I hope that it'll be helpful and other people can be like, 'Oh wow, maybe what happened to me isn't so bad. I can deal with it too,’” she concluded.