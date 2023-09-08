Sharon Osbourne calls Ashton Kutcher ‘rude, rude, rude, rude little boy’

Sharon Osbourne just revealed whom she considers the “rudest” celebrity.



According to Sharon Osbourne, "little boy" Ashton Kutcher is the rudest star she has ever met.

The 70-year-old Ozzy Osbourne's wife is renowned for not holding back when it comes to giving her opinions, and she didn't hold back when discussing the No Strings Attached actor.

When she and her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, appeared on E! News together on Thursday, they participated in a game called Stir the Pot in which they had to respond to random questions.

Sharon answered immediately quickly even though she struggled to recall the name of the rudest celebrity she had ever encountered in one of the questions.

“The guy that’s married to an actress and he used to do That 70s Show,” Sharon said before Kelly interrupted her, “Oh, Ashton Kutcher? Really?”

“Yes. Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy,” Sharon said about the Your Place or Mine alum.

“I was not prepared for that,” Kelly reacted to her mom’s statement. “Really?”

"Yes. Dastardly little thing," the former co-host of The Talk remarked, although she did not elaborate on the incident that earned him a terrible reputation in her eyes.

Sharon has previously expressed her affection for Kutcher.

When Sharon made an appearance on Larry King Now in 2018, she recounted a The Talk episode that didn't quite go as planned.

“I didn’t get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher,” she remarked at the time. “Didn’t get on with him at all.”