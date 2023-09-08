Meghan Markle details 'complicated' time when Prince Harry mourned Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced a complicated situation while mourning Queen Elizabeth II's death

Meghan Markle candidly spoke about the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death saying that things for her and Prince Harry were 'complicated' as they coped with the loss.

In an interview with Variety last year, the Duchess of Sussex spoke volumes of the late monarch's service to her nation, placing her on the highest pedestal of female leadership.

"There's been such an outpouring of love and support. I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time," she began.

"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.

Reflecting on her own experience with the monarch, the former Suits actress fondly recalled her first public engagement with her and expressed 'gratitude' for the chance to experience it with her.

"I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband'."

"I've reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, and how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."