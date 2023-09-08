 
5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jalisco, Mexico

According to the EMSC, the quake was at a depth of 23 km (14.29 miles)

By Web Desk
September 08, 2023
Representative image. — Twitter/File

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Jalisco, Mexico on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

According to the EMSC, the quake was at a depth of 23 km (14.29 miles).

More to follow... 