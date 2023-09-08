Danny Masterson, ‘That 70s Show’ actor put on ’24-hour surveillance’ in jail

Danny Masterson has just been sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping two women, under cases from 2003.



After receiving the sentence, the That 70s Show actor is constantly watched in jail in case he exhibits indications of "mental distress."

As he waits to be transferred to a California state prison, where he will complete his entire sentence, the celebrity is being kept at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Men's Central Jail.

Deputies visit Masterson's cell every 30 minutes to check on him, according to a report from TMZ, "with the goal of keeping tabs on his mental state and making sure he's safe."

According to law enforcement authorities, he would be brought for a mental health examination if he showed signs of concern.

Masterson, 47, was sentenced on Thursday after being found guilty in May of two rapes that occurred in 2003.

The prosecution has stated that they will not pursue a conviction after the jury was deadlocked on a third accusation of rape.

In the wake of the actor's 30-year sentence for rape, Danny Masterson's attorney has remained stubborn, telling the media that the case is still ongoing because his conviction was "not supported by evidence."