King Charles makes emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth one year after death

The Royal Family is commemorating the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth with a heartfelt and emotional tribute to her ‘everlasting memory.’

The official IG handle of the British Royal took to social media to share a rare portrait of the late Queen from 1960s, in which Elizabeth could be seen smilingly seated at the Buckingham Palace.

“In loving and everlasting memory,” the caption read alongside the photo. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 21st April 1926 – 8th September 2022.”

In another post, King Charles shared a voice note in remembrance of his late mother, which played over a portrait a young Elizabeth in her ceremonial robes.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” the monarch could be heard saying.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

The late matriarch had been the longest reigning monarch in the British history. She died peacefully at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on September 8 last year, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Following her death, Charles immediately became the monarch.

On the occasion of the first anniversary, the King and his wife Queen Camilla are gathered at their Balmoral estate to commemorate the event privately.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are making an emotional pilgrimage to a cathedral in Wales where the late Queen visited to mark the first anniversary of her death.