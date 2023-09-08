Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' earns whopping $8.4 million on release day

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan became the biggest Hindi opener of all time

The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film Jawan scripted history by earning a whopping $8.4 million on its release day.

As per a report published in the trade portal Sacnilk, Jawan became the biggest Hindi opener of all time.

The high-octane action thriller film outlines the story of a man who sets out to correct the wrongs in society.

Indian publication NDTV lauded the film by stating, "On one level, Jawan is a fan service masala film. On another, it is a tale of revenge, a political statement, and a loud and clear one at that."



The publication called the film 'a meta vehicle' in which world's biggest star communicating with his admirers.



"Packed with all the ingredients that you would expect in a high-octane action film, Jawan is a strikingly meta vehicle in which a star communicates directly with his fan base,” highlighted the review.



King Khan's fans across the world lauded the mega-star as his latest offering is already gearing up to be a mega success.

Directed by Atlee, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani while Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have made special appearances in the film.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.





