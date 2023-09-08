Prince William has 'nothing to worry' as Meghan Markle's pal plans to expose royal

Prince William was offered support after it emerged that royal author Omid Scobie, a close pal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, dedicated an chapter to the Duke of Cambridge in his latest book Endgame.
Royal expert Lady Colin Campbell told GB News that the heir to the throne did not need to worry about what Scobie would write in the book as he had "to be a member of the flat earth society" alluding to his claims were built on false narratives.
"I think he’s just pathetic and I don’t think that Prince William needs to worry," she began.
The expert took a dig at Markle's pal saying that his past works have all been nothing but 'propaganda'.
"Everybody knows that Omid is the minister of propaganda. There is nothing he says that is grounded in reality. It’s grounded in Me-Gain-ian and Hero-dian reality," she said.
"I think the man is absolutely pathetic and anybody who believes him has to be a member of the flat earth society."
Her comments come after Scobie took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to tease the release of his new book.
He shared a photo of the chapters which included one for Prince William.
Sharon Osbourne takes aim at Ashton Kutcher's behavior in blunt interview
Both Jason and Olivia kept their hands crossed as they discussed private matters during the kid's match
Patrick J Adams shares Meghan Markle's unseen dance video
Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape cases between 2001 and 2003
Prince Harry's speech in UK: The Duke pays special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Doja Cat previously posted a picture on social media wearing neck brace, ‘i’m fine my neck is fine’