Miley Cyrus promotes ‘Used To Be Young’ with new ‘sizzling’ snap

Miley Cyrus is still not done promoting her latest song Used to be Young.



Recently, the Wrecking Ball singer dropped two new self-portraits on Instagram two weeks after her most anticipated single Used to be Young.

The 30-year-old singer captioned the post, “USED TO BE YOUNG. OUT NOW”, specifically in block letters.

The Hannah Montana star looked chic in an all-black body con dress with supposedly black belts running around her waist and neck.

The singer posed in front of a sharp red background and donned black shiny gloves, peeking through his hands in one picture, while letting her dyed golden-brown locks fly in the year in the other.

She used the audio from her song Used to be Young behind her post.

The lyrics sang, “I know I used to be crazy, I know I used to be fun, You say I used to be wild, I say I used to be young, You tell me time has done changed me, That's fine, I've had a good run, I know I used to be crazy, That's 'causе I used to be young.”

Cyrus released her new single last month on August 25th, Friday. The song has bagged more than 19 Million views on YouTube and 33 Million listens on Spotify since.



