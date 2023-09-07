Romeo Beckham is living life to the fullest: pics

Romeo Beckham provided further glimpses into his 21st birthday celebrations on Thursday by sharing some photos from the weekend festivities.

The professional footballer, who marked his milestone last week, chose to dine at Langan's Brasserie in Mayfair for the occasion.

Joining him for the evening meal were his parents David, 48, and Victoria, 49, his siblings Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, as well as his girlfriend Mia Regan, 20.

In a snapshot alongside Mia, 20, he exuded style in a sheer black shirt, while the model donned an oriental-style dress with a collar.

Romeo also flashed a cheerful smile in a photo with Victoria, then later shared a drink with his dad, David, during the celebration.

He captioned the post: 'Most beautiful night with my beautiful family love you all so much.'

They had a dinner for friends and family in the restaurant followed by a private party Upstairs at Langan’s for guests including the whole family, Willow Smith, and Gordon Ramsay.

The Beckham's eldest child Brooklyn, 24, was not in attendance as he lives in the US with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Elsewhere, Victoria shared her own heartwarming family snaps from their celebrations.



