Prince William shares big statement as Harry returns to UK

Prince William has broken the the silence and returned to his royal duty after summer break with his wife Kate Middleton and their children, stepping out to champion homelessness project amid his younger brother Prince Harry's UK visit.



Future King William's latest move has been described on his and the Princess of Wales' official social media accounts on Thursday amid Harry's much-hyped trip to his homeland

The Prince and Princess of Wales account brand new photos and videos of the Prince's visit with his statement: "Breaking the cycle of homelessness,@pret’s Rising Stars programme provides people with everything they need to find and keep a job."

"Great to see that in action here today and hear how collaboration with @HomewardsUK is helping to expand it."

King Charles III's eldest son William, 41, launched his ambitious Homewards project in June as he hopes to demonstrate over the next five years that through collaboration across all sectors of society, it is possible to end homelessness in the UK.

He headed to a cafe in a seaside town, sporting an apron to help prep food and meet people helping tackle the issue. There, he helped prepare food alongside some of those who’ve been supported by Pret’s Rising Stars program into employment.

Prince Harry's elder brother spoke with representatives from eight national and local businesses about the pledges they are making to move Homewards forward.



William's new statement and outing comes when his younger brother Harry is attending the annual awards event for WellChild, a charity for seriously ill kids, in London on the same day.

However, there's no chance of Harry's meeting or reunion with William or King Charles during his time in the UK. The two brothers were last together in May when Prince Harry traveled to his homeland to attend the King's coronation.