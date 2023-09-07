Justin Bieber appears sulky while Hailey ‘grown-up’ on a date: Expert weighs in

Justin Bieber recently appeared sulky while Hailey Bieber looked “grown-up and elegant” during a date night earlier this week in West Hollywood.



Justin and Hailey, who have been married since 2018, were spotted donning matching outfits as they arrived at the restaurant Sushi Park on Tuesday.

After looking at some of the pictures from date night, Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror, “Justin's body language here does look a little boy-sulk glum as he walks slightly ahead of his wife with both his hands pushed into his pockets.”

She continued, “The hands in the pockets can signal a desire to hide, especially when they are pushed this far into the pockets of jeans that are already low-slung.”

As far as Hailey is concerned, Judi noted, “Her body language does make her look so much more grown-up and elegant here, with her hand lightly placed around Justin’s bicep with the fingers straightened and nails on full display like talons and just the tops of the fingers of her other hand pushed into her jeans pocket.”

Judi however pointed out that Justin and the model are a “matching pair” when it comes to fashion, stating, “The couple are such a matching pair in terms of dress and styling that the cute couple factor is still prevalent.

So why the long face for Justin?"

Judi explained, “He could be getting tired of recent speculation about them or there might also be residue emotions over the way that he, like Prince Harry, did look a little like a plus one at times at the Beyoncé concert.”

In the end, the expert added, “Hailey apparently taking over his business affairs and so Justin is now happy to confine his body language poses to that of A-list pop star while Hailey adopts a more confident, managerial look, as they seem to be here.”