Prince Harry 'needs' Meghan Markle to make 'hard' trip to UK

Prince Harry reportedly leans on Meghan Markle to help him during tough times

Prince Harry’s trip to the UK has reportedly left him 'bitter' as he will not have Meghan Markle by his side.

Sources told Closer Magazine that the Duke of Sussex was not pleased that he had to make the trip across the pond without the Suits actress on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s first death anniversary.

Amid sour relations with the royal family, the Spare author had reportedly depended on Markle to help him go through tough times and with no plans of seeing the royal family during a major event, it has made him less than pleased.

The source said: "The way they ignored her birthday was shocking and upsetting to him. It seemed savage and deliberate and put a serious rain cloud over the whole occasion."

"[Harry expects his trip to the UK to be hard."

Speaking about his dynamic with his wife the source said that Prince Harry "felt better and stronger with Meghan by his side, with their heads held high".

However, the insider said that the royal was more than willing to carry the heavy burden if it meant it was better for his family.

"But he's not giving up on his family and if that means having to carry this burden on his shoulders, then it's something he's reluctantly willing to do."

For the unversed, Prince Harry will be visiting the UK for the WellChild awards without Meghan.