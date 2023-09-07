'Not going anywhere': Holly Willoughby remains resilient amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby is reportedly in discussions to host several prime-time programs as she forges ahead with her comeback following the Phillip Schofield scandal.

The 42-year-old presenter kicked off her return at the National Television Awards, with sources suggesting that she has completely moved beyond Phillip's departure.

However, This Morning faced a setback on Tuesday when they lost the Best Daytime award at the NTAs for the first time in 12 years, and Holly herself wasn't nominated for Best Presenter.

In light of her mixed reception on her return to the daytime show on Monday, insiders suggest she's eager to expand her portfolio with a range of new programs.

A source told The Mirror: 'Holly loves This Morning, sees her future very much on the sofa and is not going anywhere.

'But she is always keen to listen about any new ideas, and opportunities, particularly in primetime, to co-exist along her daytime role.'

The source added that Holly has 'fully moved on' from Phillip's scandal, which saw him quit ITV after admitting he had an affair with a younger This Morning colleague

The source continued: 'It was a tough time, but Holly didn’t do anything wrong, and she has always been really upfront and honest. In fact the fall-out has only made her mentally stronger, in many respects.'

Holly began her PR charm offensive on the NTAs red carpet by spending 15 minutes speaking to press outlets.

When asked to address the toxic culture claims that have engulfed the show, she said: 'We are very blessed, we have a great team of people, we really do.

'I know there's been a lot of talk about things and for me personally, I don't want to speak on behalf of other people, it's a world I don't recognise.

'For me, I look around and see the team getting ready and giving it all. I just want to come to work and have more of that.'

Holly's grand return to This Morning was met with a tepid reaction from viewers, as well as a dip in ratings.

Monday's programme received just 565,000 viewers - a loss of 171,000 from Friday's show which bagged 736,000.

A 'cringe' musical opening marked her return after an eight-week summer break at her luxury villa in Portugal.