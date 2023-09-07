Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle 'replaced at Invictus Games' by German television presenter

Meghan Markle, who's not accompanying her husband Prince Harry to the UK, has reportedly been taken off the schedule of the Duke's Invictus Games.



The Duchess of Sussex's name is missing from a listing on the website of the eight day long Invictus Games, which begins in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday (September 9). Meghan has apparently been replaced by a German television presenter.

The official guide for the Paralympic-style sporting competition suggested Harry's wife Meghan would go on stage at the closing ceremony to present a segment about competitors' lives.



A detailed schedule now says German TV host Hadnet Tesfai will take Meghan's place. The passage, which has been deleted, said Meghan would "take to the stage to host the intimate and moving glimpse into the extraordinary journeys of the Invictus Games competitors", according to Mail Online.



The same publication says sources have claimed the information was "uploaded in error".

Meghan is still expected to join Prince Harry at the games, which the Duke of Sussex founded in 2014.

The Duchess put in an appearance at last year's competition to deliver tributes to those taking part to introduce her husband.

Prince Harry's arrival in Düsseldorf on Saturday will coincide with a protest by activists claiming the German military will use the competition to recruit people.

Meanwhile Prince Harry arrived the UK on Thursday (today) without his wife Meghan Markle as the anniversary of Her Majesty's death nears.