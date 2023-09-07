Prince Harry set to land in UK ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's first death anniversary

Prince Harry will have no intention to mark Queen Elizabeth II's first death anniversary

Prince Harry will be arriving in the UK on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s first death anniversary however, he will not be partaking in the procession with his family.

The Duke of Sussex is understood to make the trip across the pond without his wife Meghan Markle for an awards ceremony by WellChild, a charity which Prince Harry has served as a patron for 15 years.

Announcing his arrival, the children’s charity took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: "We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, on 7 September."

He will be present in London on the Queen’s first death anniversary, which is set to take place on Friday 8 September however sources close to the royal family told Mail Online that the royal has no intention to meet any of his family, including his father King Charles and his brother Prince William.

An insider elaborated that King Charles also “had no time in his diary” for his youngest son, as the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with the royal family continue to be on thin ice following the explosive memoir Spare in January this year.