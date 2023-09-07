Shahid Kapoor gushes over wife Mira on her birthday: 'Queen of my heart'

Shahid Kapoor dedicated a heartfelt birthday note to his wife Mira Rajpoot, calling her the 'queen of his heart.'
The Kabir Singh actor posted some adorable couple pictures on his Instagram handle.
In the photos, the pair can be seen wearing beautiful ethnic outfits complimenting each other.
Shahid donned a classic black kurta whereas his beautiful better half posed in an elegant navy blue designer saree with a traditional necklace and minimalist dewy makeup.
Kelly Osbourne insists that her face shape is like this
Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater recently posted carousel on social media after long time
Miley Cyrus talked about triggered anxiety attacks with vision she was ‘strapped down to a gurney’
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘are still dating’ each other despite being busy ‘with families and their careers’
Kendall Jenner ‘never really saw’ herself ‘being in a lab creating products’ for beauty business
Miley Cyrus opened up about performing Glastonbury and ending marriage with Liam Hemsworth