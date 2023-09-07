Shahid Kapoor gushes over wife Mira on her birthday: 'Queen of my heart'

Shahid Kapoor penned a sweet birthday wish for his wife Mira Rajpoot

Shahid Kapoor dedicated a heartfelt birthday note to his wife Mira Rajpoot, calling her the 'queen of his heart.'

The Kabir Singh actor posted some adorable couple pictures on his Instagram handle.

In the photos, the pair can be seen wearing beautiful ethnic outfits complimenting each other.

Shahid donned a classic black kurta whereas his beautiful better half posed in an elegant navy blue designer saree with a traditional necklace and minimalist dewy makeup.

As the Bollywood star shared the post, birthday wishes started to pour in for Mira and the couple's fans couldn’t stop gushing over the two. One wrote, "If arranged marriage can be like this then why not." Another said, "The photo was enough to melt our hearts, but then the caption acts as fuel to fire." The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015. They welcomed two children together, a daughter, Misha in August 2016 and son, Zain in September 2018.



