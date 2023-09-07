Meghan Markle withdraws support from Prince Harry's 'Invictus Games' in major snub

Meghan Markle has reportedly decided not to lend her support to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has seemingly withdrawn her support for her husband Prince Harry as she was removed from the Invictus Games schedule and was replaced by a German television presenter.

Originally the Duchess of Sussex was set to be a part of the closing ceremony as she was expected to present a segment on the lives of the injured veterans and military personnel who will partake in the competition.

However, the website has gone through an update which revealed that German TV host Hadnet Tesfai would take her place in the event, which is set to run for eight days in Germany on Saturday.

In the previous post, it was said that the Meghan would as per Mail Online "take to the stage to host the intimate and moving glimpse into the extraordinary journeys of the Invictus Games competitors".

The publication cited sources who claimed that the announcement was "uploaded in error".

As of yet the former Suits actress is still expected to join Prince Harry at the event as she had taken part in delivering tributes and introducing her husband in last year's games.