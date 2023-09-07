Rocker Bruce Springsteen cancels tour dates due to ulcer disease

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has postponed all of his September tour dates as he undergoes treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

The 72-year-old singer-songwriter announced the news on his social media Wednesday, saying that he was "heartbroken" to have to reschedule the shows.

“First, our apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago,” Springsteen wrote. “We'll be back to pick those shows up and then some. We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows, and we're looking forward to more great times.”

Springsteen said that he was following the advice of his medical team, who recommended that he take the month off to focus on his health.

“Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” he said. “But we're following the advice of our doctors and taking the time we need to get Bruce back to 100%.”

Peptic ulcer disease is a condition in which an ulcer forms in the lining of the stomach or small intestine. It is caused by a combination of factors, including excess stomach acid, bacteria, and smoking.

The standard treatment for peptic ulcer disease is medication, such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). Most ulcers will heal within 4 to 6 weeks of starting treatment.

Springsteen is scheduled to resume his tour on November 3 in Vancouver, Canada.

In the meantime, he asked fans for their understanding and support.

“Thank you for your understanding and support,” he said. “We'll see you soon.”