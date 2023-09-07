Tom Brady, Irina Shayk ‘enjoy each others company’ despite busy schedules

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are not letting their busy schedules and careers come between their love.



“Irina and Tom are still dating. Both of them are busy with families and their careers, but they enjoy each other’s company,” an insider reported, as per Us Weekly. “Irina thinks Tom is a sweet, standup guy, and Tom feels at ease with Irina.”

This latest report in their romance comes a week after Shayk, 37, made headlines for posing on a beach while vacationing with her ex-husband Bradley Cooper.

“Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business,” another source revealed via Us. “Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

Shayk was romantically linked to Vito Schnabel and Kanye West after her 2019 breakup with Cooper. Brady's relationship with Shayk, though, is his first since divorcing Gisele Bündchen in 2022.

After Shayk was seen leaving the home of the former NFL star after what appeared to be a sleepover, Brady and Shayk fuelled romance rumours in July.

“Things are very new, [but] Tom has hung out with Irina a few times,” an insider reported at that time.

“Right now, Tom’s main priorities are focusing on his [three] kids and just having fun. However, he’s interested in getting to know Irina better.”