Sophie Turner experienced a sense of ‘confinement’ in marriage to Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner experienced a sense of confinement in her marriage to Joe Jonas.

She expressed regrets about not fully embracing her youthful and carefree years, especially after getting married and starting a family with him at a young age, a close friend has told MailOnline.

Joe, 34, officially filed for divorce from wife Sophie, 27 after four years of marriage with documents stating that their relationship is 'irretrievably broken.'

A friend of Sophie's, who did not want to be named, revealed that the couple started having problems last Christmas and that she separated from him at the start of this summer, spending the ensuing months partying with school friends in the UK or holidaying with them in Europe.

The actress looked in high spirits as she partied the night away at arcade bar Dropshot Digbeth in Birmingham - where she had been filming her upcoming ITV series, Joan.

It's believed to have been the wrap party for the series, which has seen Sophie working in Britain since May, and she let her hair down in style as she enjoyed the £6.50 cocktails and showcased her strength by punching a boxing game.

In an effort to save the marriage, Joe came to the UK with their two children over the summer and spent time in Warwickshire, where Sophie was brought up.

But after failing to work through their differences, he returned to the US with their children who have been living with him since the split.

The friend revealed: 'Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends.

'She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she's feeling trapped. She's the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children.'

On Wednesday Joe and Sophie confirmed that they are set to divorce, releasing a joint statement where they said it was a 'united decision.'



