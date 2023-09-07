Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle fears that she may face anger of Britons who love the royal family even after her claims about the Firm.



The Duchess of Sussex is avoiding Britain because she 'doesn't want the boos', a royal expert has claimed.

The former Suits star, who's partying with A-listers in America, will love to go to places where she is 'celebrated and elevated', according to a new report.

Meghan will avoid visiting Britain because she doesn't want any negative attention, according to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She made the comments after royal biographer Andrew Morton suggested the Meghan would not return to the UK because she doesn't want to curtsy to Kate, the Princess of Wales and future Queen.

"I certainly think that Meghan will avoid the UK for self preservation. She does not want the boos. She doesn't want the negative attention … She wants to go where she's celebrated and elevated." Schofield told TalkTV.

Morton, who collaborated with Prince William and Harry's mother Diana on his 1992 book "Diana: Her True Story: ruled out a move back from the US for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother is not accompany Harry to the UK on September 7, while she's se to join him in Germany at Invictus Games, starting next week.