Holly Willoughby's NTAs night takes an awkward turn

Holly Willoughby from This Morning has unveiled the true reason behind her decision not to drink at the NTAs.
The 42-year-old TV presenter has garnered attention known for her boozy morning-after appearances on the ITV show alongside her former co-host Phillip Schofield after pulling all-nighters at the annual event over the years.
However, during this year's star-studded occasion at London's O2 Arena, Holly opted for a more subdued evening. Instead of partying into the night, she concluded the ceremony with a burger.
Holly has now disclosed that her choice to have only 'half a glass of Prosecco' was influenced by the challenging design of her dress.
The beauty wore a Suzanne Neville lilac ballgown and explained on Wednesday: 'I loved my dress last night!
'I loved getting dressed up all glammed but the problem with that dress was it was a bit wiggly so it was really tight around the old thighs.'
She told how the fit prevented her from using the toilet often which meant she tried to not drink too much at the event.
Holly said: 'So I had to go for a pee in the hotel, I'm over sharing too much right now but I'm just going to tell you the truth, and I couldn't pull it up to go for a pee and I was also so tied in tightly so nothing fell out the top, that I also couldn't pull it down.
