King Charles, royal family break silence after Meghan, Harry's parties with A-listers

Royal family has shared details of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's state visit to France during Rugby World Cup.

The 74-year-old king and Queen Consort, 75, will be guests of honour at a state banquet hosted at the Palace of Versailles and will meet sports stars as France hosts the Rugby World Cup and prepares to host the 2024 Olympics.



Royal family shared the big news to its social media handles, announcing: "Further details on The King and Queen’s upcoming State Visit to France have been released."

As per details the British King will address senators and members of the national assembly at the senate during the visit from 20-22 September. Meanwhile, the queen, with the president’s wife, Brigitte, will launch a Franco-British literary prize at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France.



The king and Macron will attend a sustainability reception for British and French business leaders to hear more about their plans to invest in order to protect biodiversity and combat the climate crisis.

