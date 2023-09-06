Olivia Rodrigo dishes out details about upcoming GUTS song inspiration

Olivia Rodrigo has recently dished out details about her upcoming album GUTS.



In an Interview Magazine with Phoebe Bridgers, Rodrigo said that she had no idea how to cope with rumours about her past relationship with Bassett following Driver License single release back in January 2021.

“Literally, it was the first song out of the gate and all of that (expletive) happened. I felt so ill-equipped,” recalled the 20-year-old.

Rodrigo pointed out, “That was an overwhelming experience, but now I definitely feel a responsibility. I just try not to think about it during the writing process.”

Elaborating on the writing process, the singer told Bridgers, “When I first started writing this record, I would sit at the piano and pretend other people were hearing what I was writing, which is so awful and counterproductive to any creativity, so I had to just write what I wanted to write and think about the social implications after.”

“It’s tricky. I don’t think anyone has it down to a science. I can’t even believe that people listen and talk about my music as it is, so it’s crazy to think about,” mentioned the musician.

Rodrigo hinted that the upcoming song is inspired by the Drivers License fallout.

“There’s one song that I wrote about how my life changed because of all of the things that happened with the last album and how crazy that was. It was cathartic in the end, but it was kind of hard dredging up all of that stuff,” she added.

Meanwhile, the new album will release on September 8.