Iran security forces detain Mahsa Amini's uncle ahead of death anniversary

An image of a woman holding a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in front of the German lower house of Parliament (Bundestag), on the occasion of International Women's Day — AFP

Iran's security forces have detained Mahsa Amini's uncle just days before the death anniversary of a Kurdish woman who was killed in the custody of Iran's morality police last year.

This incident, which led to months of nationwide protests, has prompted Iran's clerical rulers to intensify their crackdown on dissent in a bid to prevent any gatherings commemorating Mahsa Amini's death on September 16.

According to a source close to the family, a group of security forces conducted a raid at the home of Amini's uncle, Safa Aeli. They searched his residence and vehicle without a court order and subsequently arrested him, confiscating various documents, including his passport.

Prior to his arrest, Aeli had been under surveillance by security forces for a week. As of now, the family has no information about his whereabouts.

Iran's judiciary did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The months-long wave of anti-government protests marked a significant challenge to Iran's authorities, with many protesters demanding an end to over four decades of Islamic clerical rule.

The protests resulted in the deaths of over 500 people, including 71 minors, and the injury of hundreds more. Thousands were arrested during the unrest, which was forcibly suppressed by Iran's security forces, as reported by human rights groups.

The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) has indicated that security forces have been exerting pressure on the family members of protesters who were killed during the unrest. They have been summoned, threatened, or arrested in recent weeks to discourage any gatherings commemorating Mahsa Amini.

Amnesty International previously reported that Iranian authorities have subjected the families of victims to arbitrary arrests and detentions, imposed harsh restrictions on peaceful gatherings at grave sites, and even destroyed victims' gravestones.

In recent weeks, many individuals, including journalists, lawyers, activists, students, academics, ethnic minorities, artists, public figures, and family members of protesters killed during the unrest, have faced arrests, summonses, threats, or job terminations, as documented by rights groups.

Furthermore, the lawyer representing Amini's family was reported to be facing charges of "propaganda against the system" in August. If convicted, Saleh Nikbakht could be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel, along with their alleged local collaborators, of instigating the unrest to destabilise the country. They have also claimed that many security forces members were killed by "rioters and thugs backed by foreign foes."