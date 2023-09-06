China warns against new ‘Cold War’ as world leaders converge on G20 summit

An image of Chinese Premier Li — AFP/Files

China's Premier emphasised on Wednesday the importance of major powers managing their differences and avoiding the escalation of a new Cold War, a veiled reference to the United States, during discussions among top Asian and US officials in Indonesia.

Beijing has voiced its concerns about US-supported alliances forming in its vicinity, while simultaneously dealing with disputes with other regional powers over issues such as the South China Sea.

"Disagreements and disputes may arise between countries due to misperceptions, diverging interests, or external interferences," said Li Qiang at the outset of an ASEAN-plus-three meeting in Jakarta, including Japan and South Korea. He continued, "To keep differences under control, what is essential now is to oppose picking sides, to oppose bloc confrontation and to oppose a new Cold War."

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), comprising ten member countries, is holding separate summits with China, Japan, South Korea, the United States, and Canada, creating a platform for major powers to engage with the bloc and for their rivalries to play out.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is representing the United States, while Premier Li is representing China at these meetings. Li's remarks follow China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu's warning in June against the formation of NATO-like alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, advocating for "inclusive cooperation" instead of "small cliques" during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

The United States is part of the AUKUS defence partnership with Australia and Britain, as well as the Quad, a strategic alliance including Australia, India, and Japan.

These meetings are taking place ahead of an 18-member East Asia Summit on Thursday, featuring Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and the G20 summit in New Delhi over the weekend, where broader geopolitical issues are expected to dominate discussions.

Harris met with ASEAN leaders, commending their commitment to international rules and norms, as well as regional concerns. She also announced the establishment of the first US-ASEAN centre in Washington, signalling increased US engagement in the region.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are participating in both days of meetings.

Yoon reportedly urged ASEAN leaders to refrain from cooperating with North Korea, following reports of arms talks between North Korea and Russia. He emphasised the immediate cessation of any attempts at military cooperation with North Korea.

The issue of treated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant was also discussed during the meeting between China and Japan, though the conversation was described as not being heated by a Southeast Asian diplomat present.

China's state news agency, Xinhua, reported that Premier Li outlined Beijing's stance on the matter and called on Japan to handle it responsibly. Japan's public broadcaster NHK stated that Kishida explained Japan's position to Li and sought Beijing's understanding.

A roundtable discussion involving Lavrov and Harris on Thursday will mark the first high-level US-Russia encounter since a foreign ministers' meeting in Jakarta in July, where US and European officials criticised Moscow's top diplomat over the Ukraine conflict.

On Thursday, ASEAN leaders will also hold summits with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The situation in Myanmar was a significant topic at the summits, with China being a key diplomatic ally of the junta in Myanmar. Southeast Asian leaders strongly condemned the violence and attacks on civilians in Myanmar, directly placing blame on the junta.

An ASEAN chair statement expressed grave concern about the lack of progress on a five-point peace plan agreed with the junta two years ago. Harris stated that the United States would continue to press the regime to end the violence, release unjustly detained individuals, and restore Myanmar's path to inclusive democracy.

China also raised tensions in the region when it released a new official map claiming sovereignty over most of the South China Sea. This move elicited strong rebukes from neighbouring countries, including Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

The chair statement from ASEAN expressed concerns about land reclamations, activities, and serious incidents in the disputed South China Sea. However, experts believe that ASEAN leaders are unlikely to confront China directly to avoid angering the Beijing government, as maintaining relationships with major powers is a top priority for them.