Naomi Campbell finally addresses PrettyLittleThing collaboration criticism

Naomi Campbell has recently addressed PrettyLittleThing collaboration criticism, stating that fashion should not ever discriminate.



In a new interview with MailOnline, the supermodel revealed the reason of her deal with PLT and this is because of owner Umar Kamani, who design her own clothes.

For the unversed, Naomi announced her partnership with PLT back in July after which she received a lot of negative reaction from fashion critics, insisting that the model was “putting her reputation” at risk by doing a campaign for the brand which usually imitates designer looks at a lower price.

Naomi said, “I feel this collection was fun, chic, sexy, vibrant, inclusive and fashion should not discriminate... who’s to say that PrettyLittleThing are not going to continue working with young creatives and leading and changing into sustainability, who knows. New beginnings.”

The mother-of-two pointed out that working with PrettyLittleThing has been an empowering experience after decades of wearing the designs of other fashion houses as she becomes the changing face of a new era.

The model added, “I have worked for years for everybody else. It's nice to do something for me.”

Naomi noted that whenever fashion designers’ firms think of working with someone, they never come to the actual models, they usually go to the celebrities.

“There are a few other models that have done fast fashion, and they were totally praised and adored and are loved,” disclosed the model.

Naomi added, “I don't think about other people when I say yes to something. If I understand it and I see what it can be then that's how I commit to the things I do.'

While discussing about second collection, Naomi quipped in the end, “I am going wherever Umar goes now.”