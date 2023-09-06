Prince Harry warned of public anger in UK for his 'unforgiveable' acts

Prince Harry, who's set to land in London on September 7 without his wife Meghan Markle, has seeming damaged the path of his return to the royal family with his attacks on Queen Consort Camilla and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.



The Duchess of Sussex has hurt father King Charles and brother Prince William with his personal attacks on Camilla and Kate, sparking reactions from royal fans and critics for being unthankful to their elders.

Harry's act is unforgivable according to some experts and fans, demanding the monarch to drop his royal title. He has been warned of being booed again during his public appearance in London.



Prince Harry has angered his own people after his attacks on Camilla and his sister-in-law Kate, and royal experts believe that people won't hesitant to express their outrage if they see him.

Dian's butler Paul Burrell has also claimed that the Duke is likely to be booed if he’s seen in public in London for his failed attempt to disgrace the two royal dignitaries, saying "It's not fair the two most important women in the country - Camilla, and Kate - have been criticised by Harry." He went on saying "that's not even fair in love and war."

Harry, in his memoir, called Camilla "dangerous" and said she was a "villain" who left “bodies in the street" when she tried to win public favour. He wrote: "I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar."

The Duke also showed no respect to his sister-in-law Kate to allegedly make his wife Meghan Markle Happy, but his attempts seem to be failed as people are sick of his repeated narrative to play victim.

The royal family, according to Burrell, holds a grudge for a very long time and a reconciliation and reunion between the two sides of the family seems unlikely for now, claiming: "It's still raw and the Royals are not easy and forgiving. When something happens they pull the drawbridge up and you can't get in. So be careful what you say because it can be very, very cold."