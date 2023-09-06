King Charles won't meet Prince Harry as Duke heads to UK

Prince Harry has been warned that his father King Charles won't meet him to reconcile during his visit to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex is returning to London for the first time in four months but he won’t be invited to peace talks with his father and brother, according to royal experts and historians.

Princess Diana’s confidant Paul Burrell, who served as footman to the queen and her husband for 11 years before going into William and Harry's mother's service in 1987, claimed there’s no chance he’ll be invited to visit his dad King Charles III.

He says Meghan's hubby "chose this path” and it’s going to be difficult to find a way back into the good graces of his family.

Burrell went on saying that King Charles, who's currently preparing for a state visit to France, can’t forgive Harry for attacking his "wicked stepmother" Camilla, adding that Harry will find it difficult to get to his dad during his trip to the UK.



"I don't think there is going to be any meeting. These talks were murmured at Prince Phillip's funeral. There were murmurs at the Platinum Jubilee. They were murmured at the Queen's funeral. They're murmuring now. It's not going to happen," Burrell told The Mirror.

He claims "the royal diary will be very full. And when Harry arrives, it will be impossible to get a meeting with any of this family And Harry won't be able to see them. He'll do his own thing and then leave the way he did at his grandmother's funeral."

There are also claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are done' with the royal family and won't talk about old lives. According to Burrell, King Charles III's younger son Harry still remembers the rules and won’t make an attempt to see his family without a formal invitation.