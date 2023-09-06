King Charles’ plans for late Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary revealed

King Charles’ is set to commemorate the first death anniversary of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-reigning monarch.

The Queen had passed away last year on September 8, at the age of 96, in her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She had passed in the same year she observed her Platinum Jubilee.

Following the passing of the Queen, Charles ascended to the throne as monarch while his eldest son, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, took on the title of Prince and Princess of Wales.

As his first year of reign comes to an end, Friday will be an emotional day for the King, which he is reportedly to spend in quiet reflection.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King and Queen will be marking the occasion “quietly and privately” as they will spending the first couple of weeks of September at Balmoral.

Per Express.co.uk, the King and Queen will be holding a private ceremony in memory of Her Late Majesty, similarly to how the Queen would mark the death of her own father King George VI on February 6 each year.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond previously told OK! magazine that the monarch is likely to find “great solace” in mirroring his mother’s approach to grief and remembrance.

Moreover, the Mirror cited sources revealing that William and Kate will be leading public tributes at the cathedral to page homage to the late Queen.

Prince Harry will be in UK around that time of his grandmother’s anniversary. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the Duke of Sussex will be able to meet his family during this emotional time.