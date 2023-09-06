Princess Anne was ‘unwilling’ to accept Queen Camilla into the Royal Family

Princess Anne shares a friendly relationship with her sister-in-law Queen Camilla, but that was not the case when she was married in the family in 2005.

Analysing the pictures from the wedding, body language expert Judi James observed that there was some sort of reservations harboured by the Princess Royal at the time, alongside her parents, the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

“At the poses after their wedding the Queen and Philip stood back and away from the couple on the steps, which prevented any happy family photographs being taken,” James told Express.co.uk. “And it looks very much as though Anne is equally unwilling to look anything more than frosty here, too.”

She continued, “There seems to be a sense of exclusion here as Anne stands closer to her brother to apparently push Camilla out of the small group here, even raising her arm so that her elbow forms a barrier gesture.”

James noted that Charles and Camilla both looked “grim-faced rather than sociable” in the photos.

The expert also reflected on an appearance in 2006 when Anne and Camilla were seen out together. James took note of Anne’s aloofness to her sister-in-law.

“While Camilla walks ahead, smiling nervously but stoically at the cameras, Anne strides behind her with seemingly no attempt to catch up.”

Princess Anne may have kept a distance from Camilla shortly after her wedding, the expert claimed they now appear to have a close friendship.

James added that the two showed signs of bonding in 2007 when Camilla’s popularity with the public was rising and she was proving her worth as a member of The Firm via some tours abroad with Charles.”