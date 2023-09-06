Liam Payne on being charged for over speeding in London: Deets inside

Liam Payne has reportedly been fined for over speeding in West London while driving his pickup truck.



The One Direction star, who owns Ford Ranger Wildtrak Deranged Edition, was caught in an automatic camera when he was driving his car fast.

According to The Sun, Liam was driving on a speed of 43mph in a 30mph zone and has now been charged around $125.60 (£100) over the incident.

Besides, the singer also received three penalty points. His truck is worth $ 43,956.50 (£35,000).

It is reported that the incident happened earlier this year in February on the Hammersmith flyover.

The outlet mentioned that Liam’s case was heard at Lavender Hill Magistrates Court, but he was not present at the time of hearing on Monday.

The news surfaced after Liam announced last week that he had postponed his upcoming tour due to his serious kidney infection.

The musician also requested his fans to refund tickets and promised for a “better show when he’s well enough to commit to it”.

In a video on his Instagram, Liam said, “This really is the last thing I wanted to be telling you, but basically, I’ve been a little bit unwell recently and I ended up in hospital with a bad kidney infection.”

“We started rehearsals and I’ve just been advised that now’s really not the right time to be out on the road while I recover from this,” he added.