Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner spent ‘whole summer apart’ before divorce

The fact that Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday did not come as a “surprise” to those close to them, as they spent "the whole summer apart,” according to a source close to the pair.

“They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months,” the source said.

The divorce petition comes just days after People magazine revealed that Jonas, 34, had hired a divorce attorney despite continuing to wear his wedding band.

According to the source, Jonas and Turner, 27, “haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably.”

“As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time,” the source says. “They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the UK.”

Jonas alleges in his divorce filings that the couple's two daughters had just moved in with him.

During an interview with Mr Porter in November, Jonas revealed why he and Turner kept most of their relationship hidden.

“I want to feel like an open book,” he told the publication. “But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”