Linda Evangelista shares combatting breast cancer: ‘Not going to kill me’

Linda Evangelista unveils her insights of battling breast cancer twice in 5-years. She was first diagnosed with the cancer in 2018.

Evangelista features on the new digital cover of WSJ. Magazine’s Fall Men’s Style issue, lensed fashion photographer Steven Meisel. The supermodel in a truthful way shared her cancer story – from being diagnosed to battling.

“It was detected in my annual mammogram,” she told the outlet. “The margins were not good, and due to other health factors, without hesitation, because I wanted to put everything behind me and not to have to deal with this, I opted for a bilateral mastectomy. Thinking I was good and set for life. Breast cancer was not going to kill me.”

Nevertheless, in July 2022, the model, 58, felt a lump on her breast and she rushed to get it check and learnt that it was breast cancer.

“Dig a hole in my chest,” she told her oncologist after her second diagnosis. “I don’t want it to look pretty. I want you to excavate. I want to see a hole in my chest when you’re done. Do you understand me? I’m not dying from this.”

“I just went into this mode that I know how to do — just do what you’ve got to do and get through it,” she added of her approach to treatment. “And that’s what I did.”

Evangelista's oncologist who oversees her post-cancer care recently informed her that her prognosis is "good," but the model claimed she wasn't fully overjoyed and questioned her physician, "Why isn't it great?"

“Well, once it’s come back, there’s a chance,” she said the doctor told her, adding that she also acknowledged a “horrible oncotype score,” a number that represents the reappearance risk of cancer.

Evangelista recognized that she is only thankful for each day because the future is unpredictable.

“I know I have one foot in the grave, but I’m totally in celebration mode,” she said. “I’ve come through some horrible health issues. I’m at a place where I’m so happy celebrating my book [Linda Evangelista Photographed by Steven Meisel], my life. I’m so happy to be alive. Anything that comes now is bonus.”