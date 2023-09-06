US warns North Korea on military support to Moscow amid Russia-Ukraine war

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks to the press at the Camp David Trilateral Summit, at Camp David in Maryland on August 18, 2023. — AFP

Just a day after the United States expressed the possibility of a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Washington has warned Pyongyang in strong words if the country provided any military support to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

Russia is tapping its allies to secure military support to give a boost to its forces fighting against Ukraine with Kyiv utilising all resources at its disposal to regain the lost territories.

"Pyongyang and Moscow were eyeing leader-level discussions, perhaps even in person on Russia's arms needs, US President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Sullivan further said that "Russia could use weapons from North Korea to attack food supplies and heating infrastructure heading into winter to try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation."

"This is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community," he added.

Sullivan added that it "says a lot that Russia is having to turn to a country like North Korea."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu travelled to North Korea in July seeking to acquire additional munitions for the war, the White House said.

The Kremlin said Tuesday it was unable to confirm a summit between Putin and Kim. "We have nothing to say on this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Shoigu said Monday that Russia was considering joint military drills with North Korea. "Why not? They are our neighbours," according to TASS news agency.

Securing mutual support

The United States warned last week that Moscow was already in secret talks with Kim Jong Un's North to acquire a range of munitions and supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kim is likely to head by armoured train later this month to Vladivostok, on Russia's Pacific coast not far from North Korea, to meet Putin, US and other officials told the New York Times.

Vladivostok is hosting the Eastern Economic Forum from September 10-13, which was attended by representatives from 68 countries last year.

According to the Times, Vladimir Putin is seeking artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, while Kim Jong Un, who could even travel to Moscow, is reportedly in search of advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as food aid for his impoverished nation.

An official at Seoul's unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, said various developments indicated the growing possibility of an arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.

"Any form of cooperation between North Korea and neighbouring countries must be conducted in a way that does not undermine international norms and peace," he told reporters.

Washington said last week that, despite its denials, North Korea supplied infantry rockets and missiles to Russia in 2022 for use by the privately controlled Wagner military group.