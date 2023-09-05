Sophie Turner expresses her desire to return to England amid Joe Jonas divorce

File Footage

Sophie Turner expressed her desire to relocate to United Kingdom in a throwback interview amid divorce rumours with Joe Jonas.



Reports have emerged that Sophie and Joe’s marriage are “on the rocks” four years after their marriage.

Prior to this, the Game of Thrones star had addressed the issue between the couple in an interview with Elle last year.

Sophie wanted to move back to England whereas Joe showed reluctance to move out from America.

She told the publication, “I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back.”

Sophie admitted she “loves living in America” but revealed that for her mental health, she wanted to be around her “friends and family”.

“And also, for my daughter – I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have,” explained the actress.

Sophie mentioned, “England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing! My parent’s house is the epitome of the English countryside – horses, sheep, cows.”

Meanwhile, Sophie has spent time in the UK this year filming an ITV drama Joan.

During this period, Joe was solo parenting their two young daughters even on his music tours with The Jonas Brothers.