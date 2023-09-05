Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner rents ‘expensive’ space to live

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner moves into a pretty luxurious space despite losing the child support bid from her husband.



According to the Daily Mail, Baumgartner moved into a Montecito, California, rental home that costs $40,000 a month.

The four-bedroom home has a pool, jacuzzi, well-kept gardens, and access to woodland hiking paths. It is situated on an acre of ground.

Baumgartner lamented that the rental is not equal to Costner's lakefront mansion, to which she and their children have become accustomed, during her evidence in court.

The 49-year-old ex-model lamented the fact that, despite having a pool house and guest quarters, guests "would have to come in [to the main house] to use the shower."

She also mentioned that her daughter Grace, 13, would share her bathroom "with the house," and her sons Caden, 16, and Hayes, 14, would have to share a bathroom.

When the divorce procedures between the Yellowstone actor, 68, and Baumgartner originally started, she asked for more than $175,000 in child support, a $46,000 increase from what he had been paying her.

However, after a forensic accountant's updated evaluation, the former handbag designer's lawyer, John Rydell, later declared that he and his client were lowering the desired sum to $161,592 per month.

Despite Baumgartner's reduction, the sum was still a long way from Costner's suggested monthly proposal of $60,000, which she thought was insufficient to preserve the status quo.