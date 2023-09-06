United Airlines resume operations after brief departure halt citing technical issue

United Airlines.—AFP/file

United Airlines briefly stopped aircraft departures Tuesday citing a "systemwide technology issue" before rectifying the issue and lifting the ground stop.



In an email to the international news agency AFP, the US carrier said that it was holding all aircraft at their departure terminals, while airborne flights would continue to their destination.

According to the notices from the Federal Aviation Administration, the stop order was caused by an "equipment outage."

However, around 6pm United said that the ground stop order had been lifted.

United said on X (former Twitter): "We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed.

We're working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible."

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was asked by United to pause departures nationwide. The first announcement was posted to the FAA page at 1633 GMT.