United Airlines resume operations after brief departure halt citing technical issue

United Airlines briefly stopped aircraft departures Tuesday citing a "systemwide technology issue" before rectifying the issue and lifting the ground stop.
In an email to the international news agency AFP, the US carrier said that it was holding all aircraft at their departure terminals, while airborne flights would continue to their destination.
According to the notices from the Federal Aviation Administration, the stop order was caused by an "equipment outage."
However, around 6pm United said that the ground stop order had been lifted.
United said on X (former Twitter): "We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed.
We're working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible."
The Federal Aviation Administration said it was asked by United to pause departures nationwide. The first announcement was posted to the FAA page at 1633 GMT.
Jill Biden is currently experiencing only mild symptoms, as reported by her office
After going blind, Echevarria cherishes renewed bond with daughter and opportunity to be needed and make a positive...
Authorities note that the injured are expected to survive as their wounds are non-life threatening
The downpour left many Burning Man festival-goers stranded for days, with some resorting to unconventional means to...
Injured said he did not require medical assistance for his wounds and rather opted to drive himself to hospital
Officials did not make it clear whether the deceased and injured were civilians or members of the militias