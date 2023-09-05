Phillip Schofield declares war on former co-star Holly Willoughby as he unfollows her

Phillip Schofield, who stepped away from the daytime show earlier this year after admitting to having an affair with a younger colleague, has seemingly declared war on his former "This Morning" co-star Holly Willoughby who returned to the show this week after her summer break.



Schofield, amid speculation about their relationship, has unfollowed Willoughby on Instagram, while he still follows former show colleagues Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, alongside the main show account.



Schofield's latest move comes as the Network seeks to defend its best daytime show title at the National Television Awards ceremony at The O2 in South East London on Tuesday.

However, Willoughby still follows Schofield on Instagram, amid the ongoing backlash after an 'unwise but not illegal' relationship with a younger male on the show, which has faced claims of toxicity and bullying behind the scenes.

Willoughby previously addressed the Schofield controversy back in June, saying: "It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil and I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have – shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions."

She went on: "You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

Schofield in response to the controversy, said he had "lost everything" and suggested that his career in TV was "over".