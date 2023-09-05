Kate Middleton, Prince William set for new rivalry as future king decides to correct past mistake

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are gearing up for a new rivalry as they have decided to travel to France Rugby World Cup this weekend to cheer two different teams.



Kensington Palace, on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has confirmed that Kate will attend the group stage match between England and Argentina in Marseille on Sept. 9, while future king William is set to support Wales against Fiji in a group stage match in Bordeaux next day.

William, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, seems to correct his mistake as he did not travel to Australia to support England Women's football team on their big achievement.

King Charles III's eldest son faced a huge backlash over his decision to miss the Lionesses FIFA World Cup final last month.

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate previously came face to face at the Six Nations international rugby union match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on February 25, 2023.



William and Kate previously excited fans as they lined up against each other at sailing or other sports during official engagements. They much-loved royal couple also took part in a regatta in the Bahamas during an official tour of the Caribbean in March last year.



Kate is patron of the Rugby Football Union that governs the game in England, while William is a longstanding patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The couple's new travel plans seemingly confirm that they won't meet Harry during the Duke's upcoming trip to the UK on September 7. There are also speculations that Duke and his father Charles could hold peace talks.