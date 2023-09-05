SC will announce 'short and sweet' verdict in NAB amendments case soon: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court website

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved a verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's plea challenging amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

A three-member apex court bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition challenging the amendments made in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 by the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

During the hearing of the case, CJP Bandial observed that the apex court will announce the "short and sweet" verdict on the plea soon.

More to follow..