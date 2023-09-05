Sarah Jessica Parker makes rare appearance with twin daughters at the Hamptons

Sarah Jessica Parker took to the Hamptons to enjoy some mother-daughter time at the beach with her 13-year-old twin daughters over Labor Day weekend.

In photos shared by Page Six, the Sex and the City alum, was seen having a chilled time as she seen setting up beach paraphernalia, including dalmation-print beach chairs, umbrellas, bags, and towels, with her twins.

The Hollywood actress, 58, was dressed in LBD paired with an oversized white button-down and sunglasses. Meanwhile, the twins, whom she shares with Matthew Broderick, donned tanks, one-pieces, and denim shorts.

Along with the twins, Tabitha and Marion, And Just Like That actress shares 20-year-old son James with husband of 30 years, Matthew Broderick.

Parker, who often channels iconic fashion moments like her memorable character Carrie Bradshaw, took a pause from her duties as the CEO of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, brand that sells shoes, handbags, accessories and fragrances, for the outing.



The fashionista, who is usually not seen with her brood in public, opened up about her approach to parenting in an interview with Fashion Magazine.

“I want them to feel good about the things that are interesting to them," she told the outlet.

"And I want them to feel excited about the future, even though the world is incredibly complicated and they will eventually be exposed to social media and all the landmines that exist there.”



This beach day was one of the rare moments when SJP was spotted with her children, who have, for the most part, kept away from the public eye save for some big premieres and events to support their parents’ work.